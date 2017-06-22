Honoring a Vietnam POW 50 years after his capture (audio)

Attala County and the City of Kosciusko will honor a Vietnam War hero 50 years after his capture.

A ceremony will be held at the Attala County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28 at 10:30 to commemorate “Bill Bailey Day.” A special flag will be flown to honor the 50th anniversary of Commander Bailey’s capture during the Vietnam War.

Bailey grew up in Attala County and attended school in the Barnes community. After finishing high school, he went to Holmes Community College on a basketball scholarship. After Holmes, Bailey enlisted in the military.

After attending flight school in Pensacola, FL, he became a Radar Intercept Officer for the F4 Phantom Air Group.

Commander Bailey’s plane was shot down on June 28, 1967. He was captured by Vietnamese forces and spent five years and eight months as a prisoner of war. He was rescued during Operation Homecoming on Feb. 18 1973.

Following his release, Bailey returned to school and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Ole Miss and a Master’s Degree from Georgetown University.

The public is invited to attend.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft discusses “Bill Bailey Day” during Minute with the Mayor.