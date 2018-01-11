House bill would help cities and counties pay for roads, bridges

The Mississippi House has a new proposal to help pay for roads and bridges.

The Ways and Means Committee passed a bill Wednesday to set aside a portion of what the state collects each year from the “use tax .” The tax is paid on goods that will be shipped from out of state for use, storage or consumption in Mississippi.

The state currently collects more than $300 million a year in use tax. House Bill 722 says 35 percent of collections would go to roads and bridges — 15 percent each to cities and counties, 5 percent to a state fund to help local governments.

As collections increase, so would transportation money.

The bill is expected to come up for debate in the full House in the next several days. (AP)