House Destroyed by Fire in McAdams (Video)

At 8:36 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire were dispatched to a residence on Highway 12 West in McAdams. The caller said it was the first house east from McAdams Grocery.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home almost full engulfed in flames. Emergency personnel worked quickly to contain the flames but the home was a total loss.

The home owner told Breezy News that he wasn’t living in the home and had recently started working on the home.

No injuries were reported. Attala Fire will be in charge of the investigation. All units were cleared by 9:46 pm.