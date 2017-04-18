House Destroyed by Fire on 3122

At 7:08 am Attala Deputies, Carmack and Friendship Volunteers along with Attala Fire were dispatched to Attala Road 3122, also known as Farm to Market Road, for a report of a structure fire. County Fire Chief Roy Williams arrived on scene and notified responding units that the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 7:54 am.

According to Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend there was no one living in the home. Townsend said the house was a total loss and Attala Fire will be in charge of the investigation. No injuries were reported.