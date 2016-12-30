House Fire on 2225 a Total Loss (Audio)

At 5:43 pm Attala Deputies, Friendship and Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire Central responded to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 2225. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that the structure was on the ground and completely destroyed. Units extinguished the flames and cleared at 6:35 pm.

Emergency Manager Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that the home owner was working out of town returned home to find his home on fire. Townsend said the cause of the fire is not known at this time but said it was highly possible that the cause could have been electrical. He said the home did not have gas running to it. The exact cause will be under investigation by the Attala Fire Department.