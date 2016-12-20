House Fire on Golf Course Road (Audio)

At 7:05 pm Kosciusko Police and City Fire responded to a report of a house fire on the 100 block of Golf Course Road. The caller said that the fireplace caught the roof on fire. All occupants were able to exit the home safely. Audio Firefighters arrived on scene and reported that there was “Heavy Fire showing from the roof” of the two story home. Audio At 7:19 pm Chief Duane Burdine reported that the fire was knocked down and overhaul of the hot sports was underway. Audio All fire personnel cleared the scene at 9:04 pm. No injuries were reported.