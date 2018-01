At 7:07 pm on Saturday night Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, County Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a house fire on Attala Road 4106, also known as Greerville Road. Chief Roy Williams arrived on scene are notified responding units that they had a working fire. Entergy was called to the scene to cut power to the location. There has been no word as to the cause of the fire. Attala Fire will be in charge of the investigation. No injuries were reported.