At 3:58 Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Sallis and Providence Volunteers along with Attala Fire were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Highway 14 west near Palestine Church. The caller said that a house trailer was on fire.

Firefighters arrived on reported that a single wide mobile home was 75% engulfed in flames.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:15 pm. No injuries were reported.