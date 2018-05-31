House Fire on Natchez

At 3:06 am Thursday morning the MedStat EMS, Kosciusko Fire Department and City Police were called to a report of a house fire at 507 North Natchez Street. The caller said it was located one block from the Fire Station. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and reported smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames within 5 minutes from the time of the dispatch.

Chief Dwayne Burdine with the Kosciusko Police Department tells Breezy News that the home owners were remodeling and an outlet shorted in the kitchen causing the fire. The home only suffered minor damage.