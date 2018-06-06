House Fire on West South

At 9:02 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire responded to a a report of a house fire located at 309 West South Street.

Units arrived on scene and reported light smoke coming from the structure.

Chief Burdine reported that the fire was contained by 9:14 pm.

Captain Chad Spears tells Breezy News that the multi-Family duplex received light damage after a bed caught fire in one of the bedrooms. Spears said it was possible that someone may have been smoking in the bedroom at the time. The mattress, box springs and a bedroom window suffered damage in the incident.