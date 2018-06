A house trailer in McAdams was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out at the trailer, located at the intersection of Barber Road and Attala Road 4126, just before 7:00 am.

Attala County Fire Chief Roy Williams said the trailer was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Firefighters had the fire out by 7:40 am.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.