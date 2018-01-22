How the government shutdown affects the Natchez Trace Parkway

The Natchez Trace Parkway will remain open despite the ongoing government shutdown.

While the roadway itself remains open, some stops along the Trace will be closed.

Bathrooms and other Parkway stops will remain closed while the government is shut down. All construction projects and educational activities will also be suspended.

Additionally, the Natchez Trace Parkway website and other social media channels will not be updated during the shut down.

However, with the Parkway remaining open, Park Rangers will continue to be on patrol.