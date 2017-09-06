Hunter Education courses to be offered in Attala County

Hunter Educations courses are coming to Attala County.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has hunter education courses scheduled across the state throughout the fall.

Participants can find available courses in their area and pre-register at education.mdwfp.com. Hunter education courses include 10 hours of instruction.

Dates, Times, and Locations for Attala County Courses:

Williamsville Independent Methodist Church

17352 Hwy. 19 South

Kosciusko, MS 3909

Online registration required.

10/21/2017 – 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Basic Hunter Education Class. Ages 10 and up.

11/13/2017 – 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM: Basic Hunter Education Online Class.

To obtain hunter education certification, students must be at least 10 years old and must attend all classroom hours and pass a written exam.

All persons born after January 1, 1972, are required to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license. Also effective July 1, 2000, anyone 12 years old and under 16 years old must have a certificate of satisfactory completion of a hunter education course approved by MDWFP before hunting alone in this state. A child at least 12 years old and under 16 years old may hunt without having the certificate of hunter education if the child is in the presence and under the direct supervision of a licensed or exempt hunter at least 21 years old.