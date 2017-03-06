Update: More work in being done to the sinkhole on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.
Mayor Jimmy Cockroft tells BreezyNews that crews are digging out a part of the of the hole because the dirt didn’t settle correctly.
Initially, the problem was thought to have been repaired, but Monday morning, crews decided to continue working.
6:30 am: The sinkhole on Veteran’s Memorial Drive/Hwy 35 bypass has been repaired.
According to a statement from the City of Kosciusko Facebook page, the hole was repaired Friday afternoon.
As a safety precaution, city officials decided to keep the lane closed over the weekend to allow the work to set in.
The sinkhole first appeared Wednesday, March 1 near the shopping center that houses Subway and AT&T.
City officials said it was caused by a sewer leak.
Crews will continue to check the area, but traffic could return to normal as soon as today (Monday).
One thought on “Update: More work being done on Hwy 35 bypass sinkhole”
wayne says:
not just 35 north needs repairs . look at love road in Kosciusko you almost loose control of your vehicle when driving down the road the road is giving away