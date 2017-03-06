Update: More work being done on Hwy 35 bypass sinkhole

Update: More work in being done to the sinkhole on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft tells BreezyNews that crews are digging out a part of the of the hole because the dirt didn’t settle correctly.

Initially, the problem was thought to have been repaired, but Monday morning, crews decided to continue working.

6:30 am: The sinkhole on Veteran’s Memorial Drive/Hwy 35 bypass has been repaired.

According to a statement from the City of Kosciusko Facebook page, the hole was repaired Friday afternoon.

As a safety precaution, city officials decided to keep the lane closed over the weekend to allow the work to set in.

The sinkhole first appeared Wednesday, March 1 near the shopping center that houses Subway and AT&T.

City officials said it was caused by a sewer leak.

Crews will continue to check the area, but traffic could return to normal as soon as today (Monday).