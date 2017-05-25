Individual Mississippi tornado victims in Holmes & Montgomery won’t get federal aid

Individuals in two Mississippi counties won’t be getting aid following tornado damage.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that federal officials are rejecting the request for payments to people in Holmes and Montgomery counties. Federal officials say damage was too slight to warrant individual assistance.

Gov. Phil Bryant says the state and nonprofit groups will try to fill gaps.

Mississippi was struck by 29 tornadoes on April 30. Damage was worst in the Holmes County town of Durant, where one man died, and in the Montgomery County town of Kilmichael.

Monday, President Donald Trump approved disaster assistance to governments and nonprofits in Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties. Federal aid will help governments pay for debris cleanup, public property repairs and emergency worker overtime. (AP)