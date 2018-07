An inmate has escaped from the Holmes Humphreys Correctional Facility in Lexington.

20-year-old Michael Amos is considered armed and dangerous. In addition to burglary and aggravated assault charges, Amos is facing two counts of armed robbery and felony taking of a vehicle.

Holmes County Sheriff Department has requested that you call the crimestopper hotline number at (662) 834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff’s Department office number at (662) 834-1511 if you know the whereabouts of Michael Amos.