Interview: Allison Stanfield, Director of Operations Florence-Lauderdale Tourism (audio)

The Prairie Farms Mississippi Songwriter of the Year contest will be sending one songwriter to Muscle Shoals, AL.

The winner will spend two-nights stay at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa and get to tour Fame Studios. The finalist will meet top writers and producers in the music industry and have their song recorded at Wishbone Studios.

Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at Marty’s Blues Cafe in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 1.

That’s when the overall winner will be announced.