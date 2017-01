Breezy 101, Good Morning Kosciusko, and Little Caesar’s Pizza are proud to announce “Hot-N-Ready” Fridays.

Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” every Friday for your chance to win a free “Hot-N-Ready” Pizza from Little Caesars.

If you start off your Friday Hot-n-Ready for the weekend, just listen for the cue to call during “Good Morning Kosciusko” from 6:00 – 9:00.

It’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

“Hot-N-Ready” Fridays from Breezy 101 and Little Caesars Pizza!