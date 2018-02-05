Introducing the “Good Morning Kosciusko” text line

Breezy 101 is proud to announce the “Good Morning Kosciusko” text line.

Now you can be even more involved with what’s happening at Breezy 101.

Want to hear a song? Text it.

Want to give mom a special birthday shout out? Text it.

Want to know whether or not school is cancelled due to bad weather? Text it.

All your song requests and birthday text messages will be sent directly to host Breck Riley.

The GMK Text Line will also be used for future contests and ticket giveaways.

There’s no need to memorize a new number, because the GMK Text line is the same as the contest phone number: 662-289-1011.

“Good Morning Kosciusko” airs weekday mornings from 6:00 am – 9:00 am on Breezy 101.