JA announces court for annual Charity Ball

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko has announced the court for this year’s Southern Soiree Charity Ball.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, March 3 at the Attala County Coliseum.

Donna Holdiness and Stephen Franks will serve as this year’s king and queen.

For more information on this year’s event, visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook.

Princesses: Peyton Rushing, Paris Nichols, Abby Holmes, Sara Bailey Jones, Abigail Myers, Camryn Greer, Carley Crosby, Mackenzie Ryals, Ali Grace Wright, Avie Anna Massey, Gabby Kelley, Sarah Caroline Henderson. Not pictured: Keyerray Dawson.

Pages: Meredith Moore, Vanessa Martinez, Jerra Jackson, Tierra Olive, Abbey McCrory, Anna Claire Blaylock, Kaleigh Myer, and Daleshia Carter. Not pictured: Maddy Gilmore, Mallory Mackenzie, and Katie Mitchell.

Children of the Court: Diamond Hutchins, LIbby Sanders, Kysen Hill, Eli Cade, Leela Coats, Justin Mallet, Khyleigh Greer, Mary Margaret Moore, Braxton Horne, Bella Burrell, Breden Truss, Jack Vance, Levi Berry, Baylie Ray. Not pictured: Avery Rodriguez, Davis Wesley Cummins, Bryson McKnigh, and Britnee Nash.