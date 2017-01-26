JA members talk Charity Ball on GMK (audio)

Members of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary visited “Good Morning Kosciusko” Thursday.

Leslie Edwards and Kellie Berry appeared on the show to discuss the upcoming Charity Ball.

This year’s ball is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Attala County Coliseum. The theme for the 24th annual event is Winter Wonderland.

Tickets for the Charity Ball are still on sale for $40.

For more information on the Charity Ball and other JA events, visit the Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko on Facebook.

Audio: Good Morning Kosicusko; Leslie Edwards, Kellie Berry, and Breck Riley