JA of Kosciusko announces fall fundraiser

The ladies of Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko will kick off the annual fall fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct.4.

This year, blue crowns will be placed in yards and businesses. Attached to the crown will be instructions on how to get the it removed from your property.

The five point crown is the symbol for Junior Auxiliary. The five jewels on the crown symbolize Charity, Youth, Health,

Leadership, and Service.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the benefit of the children of Attala County and Kosciusko.

For more information, visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook.