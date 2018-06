At 3:57 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Providence Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on highway 19 south at Attala Road 5207. Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had two patients and the Jaws of Life would be needed. Two patients were transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. No word on the extent of their injuries.