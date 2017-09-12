Jaws of Life Used to Free Patient After MVA (Video)

At 9:26 am Kosciusko Police, Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA on Highway 43 South near Miller’s Grocery. The caller said a maroon pickup had hit a tree. Officers shut down the highway for approximately 30 minutes while crews worked to free the patient. The jaws of life was used to remove the driver side door to reach trapped victim. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment.

A family member told Breezy News that they believe the driver may have fell asleep at the wheel. There is no word on the extent of the drivers injuries.