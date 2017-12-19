Johnson resigns as CEO of Baptist Attala

Baptist Memorial Health Care announced today Sean Johnson has tendered his resignation as Chief Executive Officer for Baptist Medical Center Attala and Baptist Medical Center Yazoo. He is taking a leadership position with another organization. His last day will be January 11, 2018.

Johnson has worked in healthcare as a CEO for 13 years. He became CEO of Baptist Medical Center Yazoo in November 2013 and CEO of Baptist Medical Center Attala in February 2017.

Baptist Memorial Health Care Vice President of Mississippi Operations Chris Anderson said, “We appreciate the work Sean has provided through his years of service. He has been a strong leader in our system, and we are a better organization as a result of his contributions.”

During his tenure at Baptist, Johnson has led efforts to bring additional physicians to the Attala and Yazoo communities, expanded outpatient services, led expansion of physician clinics, enhanced Baptist’s swing bed program and earned rural health certification.

“The privilege to represent Baptist the past four years has been a tremendous honor. I’m grateful for the administration team and our local board members who have been overwhelmingly supportive of our hospitals as well as me personally,” Johnson added. “Without a question, I have truly enjoyed working with the employees in both Attala and Yazoo Counties. I have developed numerous personal and professional relationships that will continue.”