Join us Tuesday, April 11 to honor Boswell Media News Team

Boswell Media and Breezy 101 will hold a reception Tuesday, April 11 to honor the Boswell Media News Team and Breck Riley for winning awards at the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press Broadcast competition.

The reception will be held at the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership office is located at 101 N Natchez St in downtown Kosciusko.

Honors for Boswell Media in this year’s awards include second place finishes in Multimedia Story and Public Affairs Reporting. The news team also finished in third place for Sports Story, Sportscast, Newscast, and Use of Sound.

Breck Riley was also named the 2016 Mississippi Associated Press Radio News Person of the Year.

Stop in and join the Boswell Media family, community leaders, and others as we recognize Breck and the Boswell Media news team for their achievements in 2016.