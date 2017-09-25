Josh Jolly Leaves His Mark on Muscle Shoals (video)

Josh Jolly and the Boswell Media team had a weekend filled with exciting Muscle Shoals music history and everything in between. The culture and the hospitality in the area was overwhelming. The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year finalized his vocal tracking on Saturday at Wishbone Studios with the famous Billy Lawson producing and engineering the song, “It Ain’t Easy Being Me”. The lineup of players on the track included Travis Wammack from Walnut Mississippi who traveled the world with Little Richard as his guitarist and band leader and has played on countless hit records throughout his career. We would like to thank Johnny Belew, the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa, The Swampers Lounge, Wishbone Studios, Alabama Music Hall of Fame and all of the people in Muscle Shoals for their friendship and partnership with Boswell Media and the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. Keep listening to Kicks 96 and Breezy 101 to hear Josh’s new single in a few short weeks.