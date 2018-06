A Junior Ranger program at the Kosciusko Visitor’s Center has been set for Saturday, June 23.

Participants will earn a Junior Ranger badge by learning about early settlers along the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The program will be presented by Park Rangers from 10:00 am – 11:30 am.

Contact Donna Holidness (662-289-1226) or GG Holmes (662-289-2981) for more information.