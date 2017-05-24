Just The Crumbs Thrift Store Now Open

Just The Crumbs Thrift Store is now opened in Kosciusko. Just the Crumbs is a non profit organization that funds the ministry of Lavon Haden. Brother Haden shares the love of Christ by providing meals for victims and volunteers in disasters. Currently, he is feeding over 400 people in Durant. Just the Crumbs Thrift is located 1.4 miles west of Fred’s Dollar Store on highway 12. You can find household items, clothing for men, women, and children starting at only 25 cents, and shoes. Just the Crumbs accepts donations and will come pick up large loads. Store hours are Monday through Friday 9 until 5 and Saturday 9 until 2.