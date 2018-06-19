K-9 Sends One Man Behind Bars on Drug Charges

An Attala man found himself behind bars after a K-9 deputy found drugs at a traffic stop.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that Deputy Scott Walters and his K-9 Victor were patrolling on highway 19 South near Attala Road 5016 late Friday night and into Saturday morning when they noticed a driver in a 1996 GMC who appeared nervous when he saw the deputy. Walters observed the vehicle make an abrupt turn off the roadway using no blinker at which time a traffic stop was executed.

K-9 Victor was then brought out of the patrol unit to assist and alerted Deputy Walters by the passenger door. Walters, having probable cause, then preformed a search on the vehicle which turned up a controlled substance.

The search yielded 2.4 grams of methamphetamine (Ice) and approximately a gram of marijuana.

Nail said 52 year old Paul Stevens was arrested and charged with 1 count of possession of a controlled substance. Stevens is currently being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bond.