KAP announces 50-mile long yard sale for central MS (audio)

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership, in conjunction the Main Street Chamber of Leake County and the City of Walnut Grove, is bringing a 50-mile long yard sale to central MS in April.

“Picking 35 in the Heart of Mississippi” is a series of yard sales that will stretch from Walnut Grove in Leake County to the Carmack community in northern Attala County on Saturday, April 1.

In the fall of 2016, the KAP began holding a community wide yard sale in downtown Kosciusko the first Saturday of select months.

This event hopes to build on that success.

Prospective vendors can contact the KAP to register.

For more information, call 662-289-2981.

Audio: Kel McDowell, CEO Kosciusko Attala Partnership