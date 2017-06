The Kosciusko Attala Partnership wild hold Square Jiving After 5 on Thursday, June 29.

The event will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on the square downtown.

Select stores will be open late to allow for after hours shopping.

“Square Jiving After 5 will be a fun opportunity for both guests and members of our community to shop, socialize and enjoy our wonderful downtown,” said KAP’s GG Holmes.

The night will also include door prizes, music, and food.

For more information, visit www.kosytrace.com.