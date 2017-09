The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership will once again present the Autumn Arts Festival.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

The festival will showcase work from local artists and other vendors.

New to the festival this year will be a cook off contest.

Those entering the contest can compete in the Best Burger and/or Chef’s Choice category.

Booth applications can be found here.

For more information, cal the KAP office at 662-289-2981.