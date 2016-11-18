KAP celebrates successful 2016 at annual Who’s Who banquet

The Kosciusko-Attala Partnership hosted its annual Who’s Who banquet Thursday night.

City, county, and community leaders gathered at Holmes Community College The Attala Center to celebrate another successful year of working together.

The evening began with a social hour followed by a short program recognizing those that provided great services to the community in 2016.

Amy Bowling, Michelle Simmons, and Boswell Media’s own Markeith Selmon were recipients of the 2016 Golden Shovel Awards.

The program ended with a few words from KAP CEO Kel McDowell.