Reminder: KAP Easter Egg Hunt set for April 15

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership and the Mayor’s Youth Council annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 15.

The egg hunt will be held on the lawn of the Attala County Courthouse on the historic court square. Age limitation is 11 years of age and under and adult supervision is required for ages 5 and under.

The Mayor’s Youth Council and KAP will once again be partnering with the Mississippi Food Network on this special event.

Those participating in the egg hunt are encouraged to bring canned or boxes goods to donate to the Mississippi Food Network.

The egg hunt will begin at 11:00 am.