The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will present the third annual Kosciusko Garden Seminar Saturday, April 22.

This year’s event will be held in at the Kosy Pocket Park from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Special guests at this year’s seminar include Dr. Cindy Ayers and TV personality Rebecca Turner.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the KAP office.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.