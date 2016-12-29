KAP Mardi Gras Parade set for Feb. 25

Laissez bon temps rouler!

Get the beads ready, because the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Mardi Gras Parade is returning for its second year.

The parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 25. The route will travel the same path as the Christmas parade (Washington Street, Madison Street, and Jefferson Street.)

Parents being your children and their wagon, trike, or bicycle; adults bring a golf cart, truck or float, and enjoy a fun and festive time in downtown Kosciusko.

Participates are encouraged to dress in their finest Mardi Gras gear.

If you would like to participate in the parade, call or stop by the KADC Office at 101 N Natchez Street (662-289-2981) for more information or click here for an application.

Applications should be returned by Friday, Feb. 10.