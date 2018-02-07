KFEE celebrates successful year with annual gala (video)

The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education held its annual gala Tuesday night.

Teachers, administrators, and counselors from Kosciusko School District were joined by members of the community to celebrate another its successful year.

The KFEE was chartered 26 years ago as a nonprofit organization to enhance public education in Kosciusko.

The founders of the organization were comprised of Kosciusko business leaders, teachers, mothers, doctors and concerned parents who were interested in supporting and supplementing the Kosciusko City Schools.

The event, held at Sklight Grill in downtown Kosciusko, featured music from the Holmes Community College Jazz Ensemble and an alumni video.

Dr. Timothy Alford and Kosciusko School District Superintendent Bill Ellzey were featured speakers.