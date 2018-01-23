KFEE Gala set for Feb. 6

The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education (KFEE) annual Gala has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The Gala will be held at the Skylight Grill in Kosciusko from 7:00 – 9:00 pm.

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per couple and can be purchased by calling Rachel Hawkins at 662-607-0620.

KFEE was chartered 25 years ago as a nonprofit organization to enhance public education in Kosciusko. The founders of the organization were comprised of Kosciusko business leaders, teachers, mothers, doctors and concerned parents who were interested in supporting and supplementing the Kosciusko City Schools.