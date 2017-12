Here is the 2nd Nine Weeks/Mid-term exam schedule for Kosciusko High School:

Tuesday, Dec. 19: 1st and 4th periods

Wednesday, Dec. 20: 6th and 3rd periods

Thursday, Dec. 21: 2nd and 5th periods

Friday, Dec. 22: 7th period

There will be a 10 minute break between exams. Classes will be called to the lunchroom for lunch after their exam period is over.