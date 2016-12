Children with the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club are embracing the holiday spirit.

The 5 & 6 year old boys and girls club member recently delivered handmade Christmas cards and candy canes to the residents at Atwood Personal Care Home.

The children also sang Christmas carols and spent time visiting with the residents

The visit ended visit with many smiles and hugs for everyone in attendance.

For more information on the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club, call 662-289-4252.