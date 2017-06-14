KJHS cheerleaders qualify to perform at college football bowl game

The Kosciusko Junior High School cheerleaders could be headed to the Citrus Bowl.

The squad recently participated in UCA Cheerleader camp from June 5 – 6.

During this camp, the squad learned cheers, chants, dances, and extreme stunting in preparation for the 2017-18 football season.

The group was evaluated on a cheer, dance, and stunt that was taught and rated superior in their performance.

Due to this superior performance, the squad is eligible to participate in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl pregame performance in Orlando on Jan. 1, 2018.

The cheerleaders also had the opportunity to try out for All-American cheerleader.

This was an optional tryout in which six were named All-American: Hannah Olive, Lanna Nunley, Mary Patton Henderson, Anna Grace Kuhn, Reid Hutchinson, and Annaleigh Bain.