KLE announces 2017 Parent Academy

KHS
Posted on by Breck Riley

Kosciusko Lower Elementary and The Barksdale Reading Institute have announced dates for the 2017 Spring Parent Academy.

The academy is a series of five workshops for parents/guardians of children who will be entering kindergarten at Kosciusko Lower Elementary in the fall of 2017.

Parent Academy is designed to help parents/guardians prepare their child to begin kindergarten.

The workshops will be held once a month from January – May from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at Kosciusko Lower Elementary.

KLE 2017 Parent Academy Dates:

  • Monday, January 23
  • Monday, February 27
  • Monday, March 27
  • Monday, April 24
  • Monday, May 15

There is no cost, but participants must register for the workshop.

For more information, contact gproctor@msreads.org or call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.

 

