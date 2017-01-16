KLE announces 2017 Parent Academy

Kosciusko Lower Elementary and The Barksdale Reading Institute have announced dates for the 2017 Spring Parent Academy.
The academy is a series of five workshops for parents/guardians of children who will be entering kindergarten at Kosciusko Lower Elementary in the fall of 2017.
Parent Academy is designed to help parents/guardians prepare their child to begin kindergarten.
The workshops will be held once a month from January – May from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at Kosciusko Lower Elementary.
KLE 2017 Parent Academy Dates:
- Monday, January 23
- Monday, February 27
- Monday, March 27
- Monday, April 24
- Monday, May 15
There is no cost, but participants must register for the workshop.
For more information, contact gproctor@msreads.org or call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.