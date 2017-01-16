KLE announces 2017 Parent Academy

Kosciusko Lower Elementary and The Barksdale Reading Institute have announced dates for the 2017 Spring Parent Academy.

The academy is a series of five workshops for parents/guardians of children who will be entering kindergarten at Kosciusko Lower Elementary in the fall of 2017.

Parent Academy is designed to help parents/guardians prepare their child to begin kindergarten.

The workshops will be held once a month from January – May from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at Kosciusko Lower Elementary.

KLE 2017 Parent Academy Dates:

Monday, January 23

Monday, February 27

Monday, March 27

Monday, April 24

Monday, May 15

There is no cost, but participants must register for the workshop.

For more information, contact gproctor@msreads.org or call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.