KLE announces 2018 Pre-K Parent Academy

Kosciusko Lower Elementary and The Barksdale Reading Institute have announced dates for the 2018 Spring Parent Academy.
The academy is a series of five workshops for parents/guardians of children who will be entering kindergarten at Kosciusko Lower Elementary in the fall of 2018.
Parent Academy is designed to help parents/guardians prepare their child to begin kindergarten.
The workshops will be held once a month from January – May from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm at Kosciusko Lower Elementary.
KLE 2017 Parent Academy Dates:
- Thursday, January 18
- Thursday, February 15
- Thursday, March 29
- Thursday, April 19
- Thursday, May 3
There is no cost, but participants must register for the workshop.
For more information, contact gproctor@msreads.org or call Kosciusko Lower Elementary at 662-289-3364.