KLE Kindergarten classes visit downtown Kosciusko (Video)

Classes of young people filled the streets of downtown Kosciusko Tuesday morning.

Kindergarten classes from Kosciusko Lower Elementary visited several locations on and around the downtown square.

Groups were led to the Kosy Pocket Park, Central Mississippi Office Supply, Citizen’s National Bank, and Farm Bureau.

At Kosy Pocket Park, Kel McDowell and GG Holmes from the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership spoke to the children and passed out Popsicles.

Mobile users click here for video.