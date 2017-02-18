The Kosciusko School District has announced dates for kindergarten and Pre-K pre-registration for the 2017 – 2018 school year.
Pre-K registration will be held at Kosciusko Lower Elementary March 7-9.
Kindergarten registration will be held KLE March 21-23.
The following documents and items must be brought for registration to be completed:
- Certified birth certificate
- Two current proofs of residence (must be in parent/guardian name)
- Township and range
- Completed shot record
In addition to the preceding list of documents, all children being registered for classes must be present at registration.
One thought on “KLE sets dates for Kindergarten and Pre-K pre-registration”
B. Johnson says:
Is pre-K free to the parents or is there a charge?