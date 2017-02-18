KLE sets dates for Kindergarten and Pre-K pre-registration

The Kosciusko School District has announced dates for kindergarten and Pre-K pre-registration for the 2017 – 2018 school year.

Pre-K registration will be held at Kosciusko Lower Elementary March 7-9.

Kindergarten registration will be held KLE March 21-23.

The following documents and items must be brought for registration to be completed:

Certified birth certificate

Two current proofs of residence (must be in parent/guardian name)

Township and range

Completed shot record

In addition to the preceding list of documents, all children being registered for classes must be present at registration.