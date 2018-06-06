Kosciusko aldermen vote to join nationwide opioid litigation

Kosciusko is joining other communities in a nationwide lawsuit against national distributors of opioids.

The board of aldermen voted to join the ongoing litigation during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The purpose of the litigation is to help city and county governments recover costs associated with battling the opioid epidemic.

Also during the meeting, the board approved a new hire and promotions for the Kosciusko Police Department.

Jarodrick Teague was hired to the department as a patrolman. Officers promoted were Martin Roby to Captain and Robert Rushton, Jamie Eaves, Cody Williams, and Josh Pinkard to Lieutenant.

Other business covered during Tuesday’s meeting: