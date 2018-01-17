Kosciusko and Attala Schools to delay opening Thursday

Schools in the Kosciusko and Attala County School Districts will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule Thursday.

Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Elzey tells Breezy News that students should be at school by 9:50 am Thursday. All buses will run on the two hour delay.

Attala County School District Superintendent Bryan Weaver says students at Ethel, Greenlee, Long Creek, and McAdams should be at school by 9:45 am.

School officials urge students, staff, and parents to use caution when driving to school and to be patient as they work to get back on schedule

