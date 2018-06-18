Kosciusko-Attala Historical Society pops concert set for June 28

The Kosciusko-Attala Historical Society will host the Annual Kosy Pops Concert Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. The concert will feature a Salute to the Armed Forces, as well as performances by local musicians. The public is invited to attend this concert, which is free of charge. Refreshments, provided by Prairie Farms, will be served following the concert.

The Salute to the Armed Forces will feature area men who have served in the military. They are Gene Dismuke representing the United States Army; Paul Gundy representing the United States Navy; Bill Walker representing the United States Coast Guard; Frank Shaw and Donny Sims representing the United States Air Force; and Jack Holmes and James Malone representing the United States Marines.

Kosy Pops Performers will include Jessica Miles, Sissy Lindsay, Lauren Lindsay, Layna Richardson, Chloe Cloninger, B.J. Jenkins, Melanie Newman, Lawrence Routt, Shelby Jones, Don Weaver, Marvin Myles and Grant Gregory.