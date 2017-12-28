Kosciusko Attala Partnership begins search for new Executive Director

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) is searching for a new Executive Director.

The Executive Director is responsible for the overall administration and management of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) in pursuit of KAP’s mission, goals, and objectives toward both community and economic development as established by the Board of Directors.

Resumes and other materials will only be accepted via email or mail now through Jan. 31, 2018.

Email: tim.cook@iveymechanical.com

Mail: Tim Cook, 134 W. Washington St. Kosciusko, MS 39090

Information on the position can be found here.

For questions, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.